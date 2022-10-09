HPD: Man shot by security guard attempting to stop robbery outside N. Houston nightclub; 1 of 2 suspects detained

Investigation underway after a man was shot in the back during an attempted robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot by a security guard who reportedly attempted to stop a robbery he was involved in outside a north Houston club early Sunday, police said.

According to police, the attempted robbery happened in the 9900 block of North Freeway at around 3 a.m.

Police said two masked men, armed with guns, approached a man parking his car in front of the nightclub, with one of the suspects grabbed the man in an attempt to rob him.

A armed security guard working nearby saw the confrontation between the men, and tried to intervene. Police said he pulled out a gun and fired at the group, but ended up hitting the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

One of the suspects was detained by the security guard and is in police custody.

The other suspect took off in a grey-colored Dodge Charger.

Police recovered a possible stolen gun at the scene.

A follow-up investigation is underway.