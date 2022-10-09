82-year-old found shot, killed on Houston’s southside, HPD says; Suspect wanted

HOUSTON – An 82-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on Houston’s southside Saturday morning and now police are searching for the suspected gunman.

According to Houston police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his residence on Cullen Boulevard near Wenda.

Investigators say the man was on the phone with his sister around 7 a.m. when she stated that she began hearing several unfamiliar voices in the background, on her brother’s phone.

She then called the police who arrived at the scene and located the man’s body.

Police say the person of interest was described only as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build.

He was seen wearing black clothing and reddish-orange Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.