73º

Local News

82-year-old found shot, killed on Houston’s southside, HPD says; Suspect wanted

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun violence

HOUSTON – An 82-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on Houston’s southside Saturday morning and now police are searching for the suspected gunman.

According to Houston police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his residence on Cullen Boulevard near Wenda.

Investigators say the man was on the phone with his sister around 7 a.m. when she stated that she began hearing several unfamiliar voices in the background, on her brother’s phone.

She then called the police who arrived at the scene and located the man’s body.

Police say the person of interest was described only as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. 

He was seen wearing black clothing and reddish-orange Nike tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

82-year-old man found shot, killed inside apartment in Houston; Suspect remains on the run (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter