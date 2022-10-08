‘She could’ve been one of our daughters’: Portion of Highway 3 will be named after Houston-native, US Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen

Bill to rename Houston Post Office in honor of SPC. Vanessa Guillen expected to pass tomorrow

HOUSTON – The disappearance and killing of Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. Army specialist stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020 shook the nation and led to widescale changes in how the military protects victims of sexual violence.

On Saturday, a state highway in her hometown, Houston, will be named after the Mexican American soldier, part of a series of commemorations to honor her legacy.

Family and officials gathered on State Highway 3 in Harris County, between the intersections of Interstate Highway 45 and Almeda Genoa Road, to mark the naming of the Vanessa Guillén Memorial Highway.

