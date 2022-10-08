Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report

BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety.

“At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what we can do about it, and we feel his behavior is escalating and getting more frequent,” said Kimberly Peña, a resident of the Highland Meadows subdivision in Booth.

Peña said her surveillance camera recorded a man running through her backyard last month, after leaving her neighbor’s property.

“It was our camera, our Ring camera that caught him running through our front yard [then] through the woods towards the back,” she said.

Josh Hooks is that neighbor.

“I got a good look at the person, too,” Hooks said, describing the night he said his wife initially saw what she though was an animal’s shadow in the backyard.

“I went out the back door [and] just spoke to the kid and said, ‘Hey, can I help you?’ And shortly after that it was just a quick getaway for him,” Hooks said.

Who is hopping fences, peeking through windows, and is it’s just one lone person? Each of those questions remained unclear as neighbors hope for a resolution.

“This is our first home. Our first home ever, and to have that peace taken away from us, I can’t describe it,” Hooks said.

Residents said they’ve reported the sightings to the Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office on multiple occasions.

A spokesperson for FBCSO confirmed that their agency was investigating but did not report further details.

Residents stressed their new subdivision needs increased patrol, fearing someone may get hurt.

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Dictionary.com, a ‘Peeping Tom’ is a person who obtains sexual gratification by observing others surreptitiously, especially a man who looks through windows at night.