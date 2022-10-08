PHOTOS: One year ago - Toddler who vanished for 3 days in Grimes County reunites with officers, Good Samaritan who found him

‘God’s still in the miracle business’: Good Samaritan details how he found missing 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – A Grimes County toddler who went missing from a wooded area near his home for three days, triggering a region-wide search reunited with officers and the Good Samaritan who found him one year ago.

Christopher Ramirez, now 4 years old, was found safe at a property five miles away in October of last year.

On Thursday, donning a Grimes County Sheriff’s Office uniform, he and his family met with the same group of law enforcement personnel, including deputies and officials with FBI Houston and FBI Bryan, according to pictures shown on the FBI Houston’s Twitter.

Today, Christopher was reunited with the law enforcement personnel who searched for him, along with the man who found him on his property. The Grimes County Sheriff also thanked everyone for their help in the search. We all agree - finding Christopher unharmed 'was a miracle'. pic.twitter.com/AFBDZ4DpJw — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 7, 2022

He also met with Tim, the Good Samaritan that found him in his yard at his home.

“Christopher was reunited with law enforcement personnel who searched for him, along with the man that found him on his property,” officials wrote. “The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office also thanks everyone for their help in the search. We all agree -- finding Christopher unharmed ‘was a miracle.’”

Christopher’s family told deputies he had gone missing moments after returning home with his mother and grandmother following errands.

As they were unloading the car, the boy, who was wearing a bright green shirt and Mickey Mouse shoes at the time, chased a neighbor’s puppy out of sight.

Christopher Ramirez, the 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday in Grimes County has been found, Texas EquuSearch confirms.

When the dog returned and Christopher did not, the family and their neighbors began searching for him.

Later, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office got involved in the search.

Christopher was nowhere in sight for three days, until he was found by the Good Samaritan. He was later taken to the hospital where he was treated for dehydration and then released to his family.

“In 21 years of doing this, this is the only the second time and I remember the first time, and that was only after a day,” Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said last year. “At the end of the day yesterday it was like ‘I wonder if it’s even worth it’ and you know all these different speculations and everything go through your head and it was unbelievable.”

See KPRC 2′s complete coverage of this story here.