Man, 2 teens in custody after suspected carjacking leads to 20-minute pursuit in northeast Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – One man and 2 teens are in custody after they led Houston Police officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle following a suspected carjacking early Saturday.

According to HPD Commander J. Dale, the pursuit began at around 1 a.m. in north Harris County after officers received reports of a carjacking.

Twenty minutes later, Dale said the vehicle crashed into a ditch near the 5400 block of Wipprecht.

All three suspects fled on foot but were caught shortly after.

It is unknown at this time what charges the suspects will face.

No injuries were reported.

