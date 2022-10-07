Ready for some fun? Plan a visit to Houston’s one-of-a-kind toy museum!

Matt Broussard has a new job title - Chief Toy Officer at the Houston Toy Museum. The one-of-a-kind museum opened its doors Thursday after months of renovation delays.

The Houston Toy Museum features more than 10,000 vintage toys and pop culture items, most collected by Matt himself. He and his wife, Sara, decided to open it when his collection got too big for their garage apartment.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Matt and Sara Broussard about what they call Houston’s first - and best - toy museum. Watch the interview in the video player above.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: