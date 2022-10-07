Gun found inside backpack in bathroom stall at Cy-Fair ISD high school; Person detained, officials say

CYPRESS, Texas – School officials from the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement to parents on Friday about an incident involving a gun found on campus Wednesday.

According to Cypress Park High School’s principal, there was a firearm found inside a bathroom in an empty, locked stall on Oct. 5 during a routine sweep of the campus.

Principal Chris Hecker says there were no students in the bathroom when the weapon was located, and no one on campus was ever in danger.

Investigators say they were able to identify and detained the person who brought the firearm on campus.

Below is the statement sent to parents on Friday:

“Dear Cypress Park Parents, I am writing today to make you aware of a situation that occurred on campus. During a routine sweep of restrooms, we discovered a firearm that was found in a backpack in an empty and locked bathroom stall. There were no students in the restroom at that time. At no point during the school day were students or staff in any danger. After a thorough investigation, we were able to identify the individual who brought the weapon on campus. The individual was detained by law enforcement without incident. As you are aware, student safety is our top priority at Cypress Park. Please continue to encourage your student that if they see something, they need to say something. It is essential that we all work together to keep our school safe. We thank you all for your continued support and partnership with Cypress Park. If you have any questions, please call me at 346.227.6000.

Best regards, Chris Hecker Principal”