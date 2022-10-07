AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston

Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old on October 6, believed to have been taken by non-custodial mom.

LIVINGSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-day-old baby who was last seen at 2:41 p.m. in Livingston.

Sonni Meilike, who is believed to have been abducted by her non-custodial mother, was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper.

The suspect, 31-year-old Sylvia Norman, is described as a white woman, with blue eyes, standing 5′1″ and weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. Norman also has tattoos on her back and left arm.

Anyone with information about Meilike’s or Norman’s whereabouts is asked to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810.