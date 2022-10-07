86º

2 men arrested, charged in connection with double shooting that left woman killed in northeast Houston, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Brandon Grable Fielding, 40 (left) and John Lindsay Daniels, 40 (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman killed in northeast Houston in December of last year, according to Houston police.

Brandon Grable Fielding, 40, and John Lindsey Daniels, 40, are both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on Dec. 29, 2021 in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street at around 11:40 p.m.

The woman, Andrea Faulwell, 40, was among a group of people who were outside playing a game of dominoes at a home.

At some point, both Fielding and Daniels, armed with guns, approached the group and started firing, police said.

Faulwell and another man were struck by the gunfire. They were rushed to an area hospital where Faulwell later died. The man survived his injuries and was later released from the hospital.

Daniels was identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting and was taken into custody last month. Fielding was arrested on Thursday.

