VIDEO: Illegal immigrant ran over after falling out of 18-wheeler during police chase, officials say

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A video of a police chase that left an illegal immigrant injured and the discovery of several others inside a 18-wheeler has been released Thursday afternoon, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez.
A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a gravel hauler for a traffic violation on FM 481 in Maverick County, according to authorities.
A chase began after the driver attempted to flee, according to DPS. Sometime during the chase, an illegal immigrant, from Mexico, fell out of the trailer and was run over, officials said. He was reportedly taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
The driver of the big truck bailed out and ran into a ranch, leaving the 17 illegal immigrants inside the gravel trailer, according to authorities. They were reportedly apprehended and referred to the U.S. Border Patrol
Watch video of chase below:
MAVERICK CO - A @TxDPS Tpr pursued an 18-wheeler on FM 481. The driver fled on foot into a ranch. 17 illegal immigrants were located inside a gravel trailer. Before the chase, an immigrant from MX fell out of the trailer & was run over. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/ZDc7CwbkQ1— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 6, 2022