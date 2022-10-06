TRAVEL ALERT: Utility work forcing temporary lane closures at Bush Intercontinental Airport beginning Monday

HOUSTON – Travelers, if you’re flying out of Bush Airport in the next few days, you’ll want to get there as early as possible starting Monday.

Houston Airports announced Thursday morning that passengers will experience temporary lane closures along North Terminal Road due to utility work that requires construction crews to work underground, beginning Oct. 10.

The current construction phase will require CenterPoint Energy to relocate and install electrical infrastructure that is critical to providing power to areas such as Terminal D and the inter-terminal tram system.

Renderings of the proposed traffic alert beginning Oct. 10. (Houston Airports)

Officials said the construction will impact traffic leading to Terminals C, D, and E for approximately four weeks.

Passengers are urged to plan accordingly for higher-than-normal traffic during peak travel times between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The construction is part of Bush Airport’s Terminal Redevelopment Program and is expected to complete in 2024. To read more, click here.