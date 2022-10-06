How to bargain shop name brands like a pro

Americans are more worried about inflation than other economic concerns, according to a recent survey by the market research and data analytics firm, YouGov.

Consumers are feeling the pinch on everyday grocery items, mortgage rates and transportation costs. So a lot of us are looking to find deals where we can.

KPRC 2 News Today asked shopping expert Amy Goodman for tip and tricks on stretching your dollar, even when you’re shopping for new or name-brand products. Watch the interview in the video player above.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: