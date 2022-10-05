69º

HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston

The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston.

Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer.

No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

