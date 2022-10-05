HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston

The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston.
Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer.
No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
@HoustonFire is on scene at 4847 Blaffer performing a defensive attack after receiving reports of a warehouse on fire. Call type has been upgraded to a 2 alarm. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 5, 2022