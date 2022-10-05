This year marks the 100th year of Fire Prevention Week, the nation’s longest-running public health observance.

The theme for this year’s event is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” The National Fire Protection Association hopes to reinforce the importance of not only developing a home escape plan with your family - but also practicing it regularly.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Steve Kerber, with the Fire Safety Research Institute, about strategies for keeping your loved ones safe. Watch the interview in the video player above.

