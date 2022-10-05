FINES FORGIVEN: Returned overdue books from Pasadena Public Library won’t come with the extra bill

PASADENA, Texas – Readers, unite!!

If you’ve been avoiding checking out another book or returning the one you’ve had for over a year due to fines, here’s your sigh of relief.

Employees at Pasadena’s Public Library say they have ended all late fees for both books and movies.

Fines will remain in effect for lost items, or potentially for damaged items.

Additionally, the library system has also changed the number of renewals allowed, and the checkout period.

For more information, please call 713-477-0276 (Central) or 281-998-1095 (Fairmont).