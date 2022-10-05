86º

Are your listening practices causing hearing loss?

Tiffani Lupenski

More than a billion young Americans could be at risk for hearing loss because of unsafe listening practices, including playing their headphones too loudly and spending too much time in noisy entertainment venues.

October is National Protect Your Hearing Month.

KPRC 2 News Today interviewed Dr. Kathy McGowan, with Beltone, to learn more about noise-induced hearing loss and ways to be proactive about protecting your hearing. Watch the interview in the video player above.

