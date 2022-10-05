69º

1 person shot after possible road-rage incident in west Harris County, sheriff says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Precinct 5 deputies are responding to a possible road rage shooting in west Harris County on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the possible road-rage incident occurred in the 23200 block of Grand Circle Blvd around 6:30 p.m.

One person was found shot and was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight.

The investigation is ongoing. Continue to check back for more details.

