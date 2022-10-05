1 person shot after possible road-rage incident in west Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – Precinct 5 deputies are responding to a possible road rage shooting in west Harris County on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the possible road-rage incident occurred in the 23200 block of Grand Circle Blvd around 6:30 p.m.

Pct 5 deputies responded to a possible road-rage incident at the 23200 blk of Grand Circle Blvd. One person was shot and has been transported by Lifeflight. HCSO Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qT5pkbzvwW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 5, 2022

One person was found shot and was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight.

The investigation is ongoing. Continue to check back for more details.