What to look for when navigating your personal risk for breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when more women ask questions about the role genetic testing can play in prevention and treatment.

In many cases, a person’s DNA can make them more susceptible to cancer or even change the way they respond to different therapies.

KPRC 2 News Today interviewed Dr. Robert Nussbaum, Chief Medical Officer at Invitae, about the role genetic testing can play in both proactive and reactive breast cancer care. Watch the interview in the video player above.

