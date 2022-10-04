The Boardwalk at Towne Lake lights up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Boardwalk at Towne Lake is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October.

HOUSTON – A northwest Houston shopping, dining and entertainment destination will be bathed in brilliant pink lights throughout October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sponsored by Houston Methodist, The Boardwalk at Towne Lake will be open nightly in October. Guests are encouraged to use the #BoardwalkTLGoesPink when posting photos to social media.

“With the help of Houston Methodist, our goal is not only to inspire, but also call attention to the importance of regular breast cancer screening,” says Jennifer Symons, vice president of marketing for Caldwell Companies, developer of The Boardwalk at Towne Lake.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month infographic decals also have been installed across the waterfront setting to reinforce the importance of regular breast cancer screenings.

Houston Methodist is proud to sponsor this beautiful event to all women to commit to taking care of their overall health and well-being, including getting an annual mammogram,” says Yue Cindy Wang, MD, a physician specializing in oncology at Houston Methodist in Towne Lake. “Our clinic at The Boardwalk offers Cypress residents a convenient location to address all their medical needs while enjoying dynamic dining and shopping options.

Houston Methodist offers services in cardiology, orthopedics and sports medicine, primary care, women’s health, neurology, plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery. Houston’s leading healthcare provider also operates a center for breast care, physical therapy and rehabilitation across the street from The Boardwalk.

The waterfront dining and retail destination, featuring popular restaurants, inspiring retailers, health and wellness offerings and more, is located at 9945 Barker Cypress Road alongside Houston’s largest private recreational lake.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among U.S. women and is the second leading cause of death among women after lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. About one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. Experts say an annual mammogram and clinical breast exam are the most effective ways to detect breast cancer early.

For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Houston Methodist’s approach to providing the most advanced care, go to https://www.houstonmethodist.org/pink.