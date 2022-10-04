Operation ‘Take My Body Back’: Public invited to free health and wellness event

Glory Fitness and Cam Agency LLC. will sponsor and host a FREE Fitness, Health, and Wellness Fest “Take My Body Back.”

HOUSTON – The Cam Agency LLC. and Glory Fitness will sponsor and host a free fitness, health and wellness festival, “Take My Body Back,” on Oct. 15.

The event will be held at Glory Fitness Training Studio, located 5112 Ashbrook Dr Suite B, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vendors and sponsors for this event will include Community Health Choice, Houston Health Department, Dr. Bing You (owner of weMED clinics), SALANGI SPEAKS, Harris County Public Health, JesActivewear, Sam’s Club, Village Medical, Nutex Health, Boykins Youth Foundations, and many others.

Free health and wellness fest (KPRC)

The event will provide:

Open gym workouts

Live fitness classes every 30 mins

Health food trucks,

Live guest speakers

inspirational/motivational talks

Prizes/Giveaways and much more fun activities

Registration will be done on a first come first served basis. All participants must sign gym waivers to participate in any form of workouts during events.

Click here for more information and/ or to register.