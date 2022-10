The fear of failure can sometimes discourage us from taking risks, even though making mistakes is normal.

International Day for Failure, which is observed on Oct. 13 each year, encourages people to put aside their fears and try new and daring things.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Olakunle Soriyan, co-author of the book “A Love Affair with Failure: When Hitting Bottom Becomes a Launchpad to Success.”

