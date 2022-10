An alligator appeared to be swimming down an Orlando residential street in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

NBC News reporter Jesser Kirsch spotted the animal while covering the flooding and destruction in Florida on Friday.

“Whenever we cover floods, we are always trying to stress that you do not want to go into the waters,” Kirsch said. “This is about as good a reason why as you should not go in the water.”

Read more on NBC News here.