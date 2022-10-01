‘I felt him leave’: Mom of boy, 14, fatally shot after football scrimmage recalls hearing gunshots, finding son wounded

PHILADELPHIA – The heartbroken mother of the 14-year-old boy fatally shot after a high school football scrimmage in Philadelphia recalled the moment she heard gunfire ring out and she held her only child close as he lay dying.

Nicolas Elizalde died Tuesday after a group of five gunmen opened fire at the end of scrimmage at Roxborough High School’s field. Another four boys were injured in the shooting.

Meredith Elizalde said her son Nicolas, who identified as Chicano and Muslim-American, was about to turn 15 next week.

