Bystander shot, killed during shootout between 2 men in east Houston, police say

A bystander was shot and killed during a shootout between two people in east Houston, police said

HOUSTON – A bystander was shot and killed after police said two people were involved in a shootout during a gathering in east Houston Friday night.

According to Lt. Izaguirre with HPD, investigators said a crowd of people gathered on Farmer Street near the East Freeway at around 11 p.m.

At some point, investigators said two people pulled out their guns and opened fire at one another.

A bystander was nearby when the shooting occurred and police said he was shot several times. He died at the scene.

One of the alleged shooters was shot in the leg, Izaguirre said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

One person was detained for questioning in connection with the shooting.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.