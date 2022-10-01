Amazon van with $80,000 worth of merchandise onboard stolen from SW Houston neighborhood, HPD says

Close-up of logo for Amazon Prime service on the side of a branded delivery truck in San Ramon, California; Amazon announced that it would hire thousands more delivery drivers to increase 1 day shipping options beginning in 2019, July 12, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Police say they are now searching for a stolen Amazon van which had an estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise on board.

According to the Houston Police Department, the van was stolen around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 Block of Lazy Hollow. Officers say the call was delayed and they didn’t receive notice until 2:28 p.m.

The Amazon van was said to have had a number 44 on it.

Additionally, police say a person believed to be the suspect responsible for the theft was in a 2021 white Ram.

The driver of the Amazon van was said to be OK.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Amazon’s Communications team said, “We’re glad the driver is safe and we’re working with the police as they investigate.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.