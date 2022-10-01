4 people injured, 1 critical, in crash believed to be caused by drunk driver, police say

DICKINSON, Texas – Authorities are investigating a crash that injured four people in Dickinson Friday, and they suspect a drunk driver is to blame.

According to police, the suspect hit another car head-on near FM 517 and Gum Bayou.

Investigators say the hit car then flipped and landed in a ditch. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reportedly had to cut the roof off of the vehicle to get two passangers and the driver out of the wrecked vehicle.

The driver of the crashed vehicle was said to have been taken via Life Flight to a trauma center in Galveston.

The suspected drunk driver was also taken to the hospital