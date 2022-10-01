69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

4 people injured, 1 critical, in crash believed to be caused by drunk driver, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Dickinson crash

DICKINSON, Texas – Authorities are investigating a crash that injured four people in Dickinson Friday, and they suspect a drunk driver is to blame.

According to police, the suspect hit another car head-on near FM 517 and Gum Bayou.

Investigators say the hit car then flipped and landed in a ditch. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reportedly had to cut the roof off of the vehicle to get two passangers and the driver out of the wrecked vehicle.

The driver of the crashed vehicle was said to have been taken via Life Flight to a trauma center in Galveston.

The suspected drunk driver was also taken to the hospital

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter