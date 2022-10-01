Apartment fire destroys 12 units in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Over 10 units were destroyed after an apartment fire broke out at a southeast Houston apartment complex Saturday morning, according to officials with Houston Fire Department.

It happened in the 1200 block of Redford Street near Gulf Freeway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

According to Houston police, part of a roof from the building has collapsed.

No injuries were reported at the fire.

It is unknown at this time how many families were displaced.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates