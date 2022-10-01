60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Apartment fire destroys 12 units in southeast Houston, HFD says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Firefighters, Houston, Southeast Houston
Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – Over 10 units were destroyed after an apartment fire broke out at a southeast Houston apartment complex Saturday morning, according to officials with Houston Fire Department.

It happened in the 1200 block of Redford Street near Gulf Freeway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

According to Houston police, part of a roof from the building has collapsed.

No injuries were reported at the fire.

It is unknown at this time how many families were displaced.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email