Apartment fire destroys 12 units in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Over 10 units were destroyed after an apartment fire broke out at a southeast Houston apartment complex Saturday morning, according to officials with Houston Fire Department.
It happened in the 1200 block of Redford Street near Gulf Freeway shortly before 5:30 a.m.
According to Houston police, part of a roof from the building has collapsed.
No injuries were reported at the fire.
It is unknown at this time how many families were displaced.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates
@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 1201 Redford performing a defensive attack after receiving reports of an apartment on fire. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 1, 2022