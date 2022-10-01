1 dead, 1 injured after major crash at Highway 225 near Scarborough in east Houston, police say

Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured at Highway 225 near Scarborough Saturday morning.
The crash, which involved two sedans, was reported at 7:38 a.m., per Houston TranStar.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
All mainlanes at Highway 225 were shut down for a few hours. The roadway was clear as of 9:30 a.m.
No additional information is available at this time.
13000 S.H. 225 (LaPorte Frwy) Outbound @ Scarborough, fatality crash has all lanes blocked. Find alternate route. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2022
