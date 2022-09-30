Who killed Mariesha? Reward offered after woman’s body found in Cedar Bayou

Mariesha Dockery was found dead at Cedar Bayou in Baytown in December 2021, police said

Houston police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a woman’s murder in southwest Houston last year.

The victim, Mariesha Dockery was last seen driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Southwest Freeway on December 18, 2021.

According to police, Dockery’s body was found floating in Cedar Bayou in Baytown 10 days later.

It was unknown at this time what led to her death.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.