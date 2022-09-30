West Houston Senior Service Industry expert, Arturo Lopez, from TruBlue Total House Care, and Lucas Farrow, Houston Physical Therapist and Business Development Lead from InHome Therapy, appeared on KPRC 2+ to share tips for fall prevention.
Some of those tips include:
- Have handrails on both sets of the stairs and make sure they are tightly fastened
- Make sure there is good lighting and with light switches at the top and bottom of stairs and on each end of a long hall
- Mount grab bars near toilets and on both the inside and outside of your tub and shower.
- Put night lights and light switches close to your bed.
Watch the interview in the video player at the top of the page for more information.