West Houston Senior Service Industry expert, Arturo Lopez, from TruBlue Total House Care, and Lucas Farrow, Houston Physical Therapist and Business Development Lead from InHome Therapy, appeared on KPRC 2+ to share tips for fall prevention.

Some of those tips include:

Have handrails on both sets of the stairs and make sure they are tightly fastened

Make sure there is good lighting and with light switches at the top and bottom of stairs and on each end of a long hall

Mount grab bars near toilets and on both the inside and outside of your tub and shower.

Put night lights and light switches close to your bed.

