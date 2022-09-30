Caught on camera: Armed man opens driver’s vehicle, steals several items at SE Houston gas station

Surveillance video captured a suspect robbing a man from his vehicle at a gas station in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they said robbed another man of his valuables at a southeast Houston gas station.

The robbery happened on Sept. 24 at around 2:10 a.m. at a gas station in the 8900 block of Winkler in southeast Houston.

Surveillance video showed a gray-colored Nissan Altima pulled up next to a gas pump. A man, who appeared to be wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, and black shorts came out of the vehicle’s driver’s seat and ran toward a black-colored Hyundai with its gas nozzle open.

Later, the suspect opened the driver’s side door and pulled out a gun at the driver, the video showed.

According to police, the man appeared to have grabbed the driver’s wallet, necklace, and a paper bag with unknown contents. He returned to his vehicle with his gun pointed at the driver and fled the scene.

The driver was not hurt.

