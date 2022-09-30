Astros’ mascot, Orbit, delivers Nintendo Switch gaming systems at Texas Children’s Hospital while visiting patients

Houston Astros Mascot, Orbit, and the Shooting Stars Cheerleaders visited patients at Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer and Hematology Center as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

HOUSTON – Orbit, the Houston Astros mascot, and the Shooting Stars Cheerleaders visited patients at Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer and Hematology Center at the end of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

During his visit, Orbit delivered two Nintendo Switch gaming systems, sponsored by the Starlight Children’s Foundation and donated by the Major League Baseball and Astros.

According to a release, the gaming systems are custom-made and portable. Patients can take the games to their hospital rooms, which will allow them to safely play even if they aren’t feeling well enough to go to Texas Children’s Hospital’s game room.

RELATED: