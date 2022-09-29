Texans’ injury report: Dameon Pierce upgraded to full particpation

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie starting running back Dameon Pierce was upgraded on the injury report Thursday to full participation.

Pierce was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Pierce is set to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pierce gained a season-high 80 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in a 23-20 road loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

“He seems to be holding up pretty good,” offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said of the fourth-round draft pick from Florida.

The Texans worked out running backs Ty’Son Williams and Abram Smith on Thursday and didn’t sign anyone, according to league source.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) is out of the walking boot and still not practicing along with tight end Brevin Jordan due to a lingering ankle injury.

Starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) returned to practice and participated fully, as he has in recent weeks with the team managing a minor injury.

Rookie defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (foot) returned to practice on a limited basis after being sidelined for the Bears game. Linebacker Jalen Reeve-Maybin participated on a limited basis after missing practice Wednesday with a back injury.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (shoulder, scar tissue aggravation) participated fully along with linebacker Blake Cashman (hip) and safety M.J. Stewart (hip).

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Jerry Hughes practiced after being rested on Wednesday for non-injury reasons.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com