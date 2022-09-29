Houston awarded $8.7 million to protect families from lead, other home health and safety hazards

NEW YORK - JULY 25: Children that have high levels of lead in their blood walk past a peeling lead paint wall July 25, 2003 in their apartment in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. A new study released October 22, 2003 by the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation has concluded that 1 in 4 children in some parts of New York are at risk for lead poisoning. Children ingest lead paint and lead paint dust, resulting in lead poisoning, which causes irreversible brain and central nervous system damage. While lead paint was banned in housing construction in New York in 1960, buildings built before 1960 still have high amounts of lead which landlords, especially in impoverished neighborhoods, are reluctant to remove. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development say they have awarded 26 state and government agencies with more than $125 million in an effort to protect children and families from lead-based paint and additional hazards within their homes.

According to information released by HUD, the city of Houston will receive $8,000,000 for the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration Program and $700,000 for the Healthy Homes Supplemental funding.

Through these grants, officials will be using resources to discover and clean up dangerous lead for low-income families living in older homes, HUD says.

“These investments will protect families and children by targeting significant lead and health hazards in over 4,000 low-income homes for which other resources are not available,” officials said in a news release.

HUD’s Secretary Marcia Fudge said, “Today, we are extending our efforts to improve the health and safety of children and other members of families with low incomes. The funding provided today will help these families – especially their children – to be healthier and to improve their attendance and experiences in school and work over the coming decades.”