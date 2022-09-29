Fort Bend County judge encourages residents to receive flu vaccine, COVID-19 booster

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Highlighting the importance of flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters, Fort Bend County Judge KP George received his flu shot Thursday.

Judge George encourages Fort Bend residents to receive their annual influenza vaccination, and is also encouraging eligible residents to get their COVID-19 booster while supplies are available. The vaccines will be administered by Fort Bend County Health and Human Services.

“It’s is very important that every person has the access to these vaccines and exercise their power to protect themselves, their family, friends, and neighbor,” stated Judge George. “Fort Bend County is rated one of the healthiest counties among Houston’s eight surrounding counties because we pulled out all the stops to provide our residents with access to the COVID-19 vaccine during the highest points of the pandemic and beyond.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. Pregnant women should get a flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccines given during pregnancy help protect both the mother and her baby from the flu. (See CDC for guidelines)

Additionally, the CDC recommends everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, including all primary series doses and boosters for their age group. (See CDC for guidelines)