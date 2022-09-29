Cajun Navy, Red Cross, and NACC Disaster Services stationed in Florida and ready to help people affected by Hurricane Ian

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.

The American Red Cross for the Gulf Coast Region, the NACC Disaster Services, and the Cajun Navy already have crews stationed in Florida to help those in need.

The Cajun Navy, a nonprofit organization that helps with disaster relief is in Tampa ready to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.

“We will be south of here in Sarasota and in the Fort Meyers area, setting up relief efforts for communities that are going to be devastated,“ Robert Gaudet said.

Parts of Florida have already experienced catastrophic storm surges along with dangerous winds and flooding. The wind has even caused the Cajun Navy’s truck to lose control.

“We were driving down the interstate and we jackknifed, and you can see the damage right there on our number,” Gaudet said.

Crews from the NACC Disaster Relief Services left for Florida earlier this week and volunteers are ready to give out hygiene kits, water, and essential items.

“We stand by, helping our neighbors just like our neighbors have helped us when we needed it. Through Harvey, everyone helped us out,” Administrator Elizabeth Rodriguez with NACC Disaster Services said.

The American Red Cross for the Texas Gulf Coast Region sent 500 volunteers to support shelter operations and hundreds of blood units to hospitals.

“It’s going to be a long, drawn-out disaster, and we are not out of Hurricane season yet. We are so grateful that this is not happening along the Texas coast, but our hearts and thoughts are with the folks in Florida,” Charles Blake Jr. said.

The Red Cross is also sending emergency response vehicles and supplies to Florida on Thursday.

They will leave their facility on the Southwest Freeway at 9 a.m. Organizers will head to Tallahassee before making their way to an area that was affected by the storm.

If you would like to donate or sign up to volunteer, visit the links below:

Go Cajun Navy Facebook Page

Go Cajun Navy Website

American Red Cross-Gulf Coast Region

NACC Disaster Services