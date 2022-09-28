Convenience store worker shot, killed during carjacking in southeast Houston, HPD says

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot during a carjacking in southeast Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting on Weston and Kelso around 11:50 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located people rendering aid to a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by HFD.

According to investigators, the 37-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, works at a convenience store. Police believe he was shot inside his own vehicle during a possible carjacking and then dumped out of his vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, HPD said.

Police said the victim’s vehicle, a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number BFM-2268, has not been located.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the stolen vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.