Sources: Texans working out running backs Abram Smith and Ty’Son Williams

The Houston Texans are working out running backs Abram Smith and Ty’Son Williams, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The workout is scheduled for Thursday.

Smith was previously with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted out of Baylor and played against the Texans in the preseason. Smith worked out for the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

Smith, a converted linebacker who once had 48 tackles and a sack in his junior year, rushed for 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Smith was named second-team All-Big 12 and a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Williams is a former undrafted free agent from BYU who also played at North Carolina and South Carolina.

He was signed by the Baltimore Ravens out of college and has also played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Williams finished his career at BYU.

He started for the Ravens when J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards were injured. He rushed for 65 yards and nine carries against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was replaced by Latavius Murray in the starting lineup

He signed with the Colts in May and was cut in August. He worked out for the Green Bay Packers this week.

He has rushed for 181 career yards and one touchdown with an average of 5.3 yards per carry. He has nine catches for 84 yards.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.