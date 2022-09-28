KPRC 2 team partners with Rebuilding Together Houston to paint an East End home

KPRC 2 and Rebuilding Together Houston partner to make improvements to an East End home

Members of the KPRC 2 team are spending time in an East End neighborhood Wednesday helping the organization Rebuilding Together Houston revitalize a home.

The non-profit group has worked on 100 homes in the East End alone since Hurricane Harvey and have helped 15,000 families since 1982.

Recently, they’ve worked on a home for the Rodriguez family. The home has been the Rodriguez residence for 49 years and was in need of repairs to make it more comfortable and safe.

Thanks to Rebuilding Together Houston, a number of improvements have been made to the inside of the home to help with temperature control. The house also has a new roof and electrical and plumbing upgrades.

On Wednesday, KPRC 2 team members were out to help paint the outside of the home.

If you would like more information on how to get help for your home or if you would like to donate or volunteer, visit the Rebuilding Together Houston’s website.

See photos and videos from the KPRC 2 volunteer day

They serve military families anywhere in Harris County, as well as, underserved families in neighborhoods like the East End and Third Ward.

KPRC 2, Telemundo Houston and Mega 101 are partnering with Rebuilding Together Houston for the “Rebuilding Juntos” campaign in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

