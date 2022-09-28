Deputy constables arrest 17-year-old who they say threatened to shoot up his former charter school in Katy

KATY – A 17-year-old is in the Harris County Jail after Precinct 5 Deputy Constables allege he made threats to shoot up his former charter school in Katy.

Emanuel Pineda-Flores is accused of using a fake social media account to post photos of a firearm and repeatedly share plans to carry out a school shooting at his former school, Calvin Nelms Charter School, on Clay Road in Katy.

Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables identified him and found him at his current school, Sharpstown High School, and arrested him Monday morning.

“Law enforcement’s mandate is to take these instances of alleged misconduct as seriously as they possibly can,” KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice said. “A threat is only moments away from becoming the next mass school shooting.”

After investigating, deputy constables said the teenager never planned to follow through on his threats.

Pineda-Flores’ bond is set at $50,000. Court documents show if he’s released, prosecutors want to block him from any contact with all public, private, and charter elementary, middle, and high schools.

“The amount of bond makes a statement about what we believe the gravity of your alleged crime happens to be,” Wice said. “5 or 10 minutes of fame on TikTok, if that’s what you’re looking for, is not worth 5 or 10 years in the penitentiary.”

The teenager is due back in court on Wednesday.