‘A Book and a Smile’: 9-year-old Missouri City girl awarded for project aimed at building children’s libraries, improving relationships with police

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A 9-year-old from the Missouri City area is now being honored after teaming up with the Houston Police Department to help give the gift of reading.

Missouri City native Khloe Joiner is the founder of “a Book and a Smile,” which is a project with the goal of helping to build children’s libraries and improve relationships between kids and the police.

Because of her work, Khloe received the Gloria Barron prize for young heroes which celebrates inspiring young people.

With the award came $10,000 that Khloe says will go towards her cause.

If you would like to help Khloe with her million book goal, visit ABookAndASmile.org.