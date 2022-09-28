78º

21-year-old arrested, charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Angleton

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

ANGLETON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Angleton.

Haydn Dean Muriheid, 21, has been charged with a second-degree felony.

On Friday, Sept. 23 at 2:10 a.m., officers from the Angleton Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive person in the roadway on South Velasco Street and Cemetery Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead in the middle of the street.

After an investigation, officers learned the man had been hit by a dark-colored pickup truck that fled the scene after the crash.

Muriheid was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held in jail on an $80,000 bond.

