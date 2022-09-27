Judge Lina Hidalgo asking county attorney’s office to consider authority to require commissioners to attend court meeting

In an attempt to pass a budget for Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo said she is considering “any and all action” that would bring commissioners into Commissioners Court to allow a vote that she said would fund the budget.

For the second time in weeks, Republican Harris County Commissioners Tom S. Ramsey and R. Jack Cagle skipped Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, preventing the Democratic majority from adopting a tax rate and budget for the next fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1. As a result, Democratic commissioners and Hidalgo said they had no choice but to adopt what they called an “annualized short fiscal year 2022 budget.”

According to Hidalgo, the vote will “prevent millions of dollars in potential budget cuts to our law enforcement agencies, health care system, flood control, veterans services, and other critical services needed to protect the health, safety and well-being of Harris County residents.”

Hidalgo released the following statement on the matter Monday:

“I’m asking the County Attorney’s Office to review Commissioners Court’s authority compelling or requiring commissioners to attend the meeting in order to allow us to fund the county. Nothing is off the table at this point. Including looking into the County’s ability to issue a contempt order if they do not appear for the vote.

I have submitted a letter to the County Attorney’s Office Asking that they look into the options and present them to us tomorrow. And if I have the authority to issue a notice for them to appear and a requirement for them to appear, I will do so.”

On Monday, Hidalgo spoke in front of Ben Taub Hospital, sharing her concerns about the budget impasse.

She said the county only has two of the five level one trauma centers required by the American College of Surgeons.

According to Hidalgo, without a vote from her Republican colleagues, the county cannot help fund the public health system and emergency services.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis issued the following statement on the impasse Tuesday:

“I have implored my colleagues to do their jobs and stand up for their constituents. Unfortunately, these calls have landed on deaf ears. The ‘No-Show Commissioners’ have chosen political expediency over leadership. They’ve placed their own political fortunes over the needs of this county and their own constituents.

By forcing the county to revert back to a budget that doesn’t meet our current needs and challenges, we can’t do what’s needed now to fully serve and protect Harris County families or plan for the future. This political stunt forces draconian cuts to essential services for public safety, elections, health care, flood protection, pollution control, and other services that Harris County communities deserve and rely on to stay safe and healthy.”