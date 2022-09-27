It’s back! Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck rolling back into Houston this Saturday🐱💖

HOUSTON – Hello Kitty fans, rejoice!

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour by rolling into the Houston area this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at First Colony Mall near Pottery Barn.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:

Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

Other best-selling items include Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.

The truck is here for one day only, so plan accordingly!

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (KPRC 2)

Goodies from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Hello Kitty rainbow thermos (Hello Kitty Café Truck)

Note: The truck accepts only credit/debit card payments.

Do you want to go? Let us know what you plan to get in the comments.