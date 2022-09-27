It’s back! Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck rolling back into Houston this Saturday🐱💖

HOUSTON – Hello Kitty fans, rejoice!
The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour by rolling into the Houston area this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at First Colony Mall near Pottery Barn.
Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
- Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
- Hand-decorated cookie sets
- Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Other best-selling items include Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.
The truck is here for one day only, so plan accordingly!
Note: The truck accepts only credit/debit card payments.
Do you want to go? Let us know what you plan to get in the comments.