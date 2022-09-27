Funeral services for Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza underway this week

The funeral services for Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza, a longtime bishop of the Diocese of Galveston-Houston who died recently at the age of 91, will begin Tuesday.

HOUSTON – The funeral services for Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza, a longtime bishop of the Diocese of Galveston-Houston who died recently at the age of 91, will begin Tuesday.

The services will take place at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway in downtown Houston.

The details of Fiorenza’s funeral service are as follows:

Family members will be present for the Solemn Reception of the Body at 7 p.m. Visitation will also occur at 7:15 p.m. and the Rosary will begin at 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Fiorenza will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a Solemn Vigil Liturgy at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday and will be followed by a private Rite of Committal.

Fiorenza was the bishop of the Diocese of Galveston-Houston from 1985 to 2006. He was appointed as Archbishop in 2004 when the diocese was elevated to Archdiocese status by Pope St. John II.

Fiorenza passed away at a hospital in Beaumont on Sept. 19 from multiple health complications over the past several months, according to the diocese.