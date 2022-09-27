8-year-old hit by car, killed while riding his bike in Kingwood, officials say

KINGWOOD – An 8-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Kingwood on Monday, officials said.

Porter Fire responded to the incident on Gallant Knight Lane around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities said the 8-year-old boy was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he reached the intersection of South Kings and attempted to cross the street. A woman, who authorities said did not see the child, was driving a black Hyundai when she turned the corner and struck the boy.

The child was transported to the Kingwood Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

DPS is currently investigating the crash, and they say the woman involved is cooperating.