Real Men Wear Pink: KPRC 2 teams up with the American Cancer Society to support the fight to end breast cancer

Breast cancer. It’s a disease that impacts women and men. It’s an illness that changes the lives of both those battling and those who love and support them.

In October 2022, several members of the KPRC 2 team are again stepping up to help raise money and awareness for the fight to end breast cancer. They’re doing it through the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

As Houston Ambassadors, the KPRC 2 Men in Pink will lend their time and their voices to help the American Cancer Society’s mission to save more lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, breakthrough breast cancer discovery and research, and lifesaving patient support.

KPRC 2′s 2022 Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors are Keith Garvin, Anthony Yanez, Khambrel Marshall, Andy Cerota, Brandon Walker, Zach Lashway, and Derrick Shore.

The American Cancer Society uses money raised to save live from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.

The Houston campaign has raised approximately $600,000 over the last five years.

