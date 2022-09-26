4 transported to hospital after 18-wheeler crashes head-on into Waller ISD school bus with 28 children on board, district says

WALLER, Texas – Four students were transported to the hospital Monday morning after their school bus crashed head-on into an 18 wheeler, according to Waller Independent School District.

District officials said 28 students were on board Bus 231, which was heading to Waller High School, when the crash happened at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road.

There were no major injuries, however, four students were transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus had no injuries.

While an investigation is underway with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and WISD administration, early reports show that the bus driver was not at fault, district officials said.

The bus was traveling westbound on FM 1488 and stopped to turn left onto Kickapoo Road when the 18-wheeler crossed into the bus’ lane.

“Right now our priority is taking care of our students and the driver who were involved,” WISD Superintendent Kevin Moran said. “This was a scary morning and I am thankful for all those involved in taking care of our WISD family.”

Parents and guardians of all those involved were notified. Students who did not return home with their families were transported to school, where nurses and counseling staff were made available.