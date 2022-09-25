United Airlines inspires next generation of female leaders at annual ‘Girls in Aviation Day’

United Airlines on Saturday welcomed more than 30 students from across the Houston region, including students from the Houston Independent School District, Sterling Aviation High School, and Davis High School to its Hangar X facility for this year’s “Girls in Aviation Day,” a worldwide effort designed to educate and introduce young women to the many career possibilities in aviation-related fields.

The amazing group of future female aviators were exposed to a variety of careers readily available within the world of aviation, by way of interactive information stations with United female leadership that hold roles in ramp, airport, inflight and technical operations, along with an in-depth panel discussion to further pique their interests in a career in aviation. The girls now know what it takes to get flights in and out of the airport and were able to tour a Max 8 aircraft.

Earlier this year, United Airlines opened its very own flight training school with a goal of training 5,000 new pilots by 2030, with at least half being women or people of color.

Photo courtesy: United Airlines (KPRC)

Houston Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex and Kathleen Swain, Space Center Houston’s director of Experiential Learning Programs, were also in attendance.

The event was hosted in partnership with Women in Aviation International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation and aerospace career fields. The organization has hosted Girls in Aviation Day events every year since 2015.